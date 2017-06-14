Suspect in baseball field shooting vented against Trump on social media

A senior U.S. official named the gunman as James T. Hodgkinson from the St. Louis suburb of Belleville, Illinois.



Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November and took office in January.



Hodgkinson wrote in a March 22 post that linked to a Change.org petition calling for the removal of Trump from office.



His timeline was headed by a cover photograph of Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont who campaigned unsuccessfully to be the Democratic Party's presidential candidate last year.



According to media reports, Hodgkinson owned a home inspection business called JTH Inspections.



He pleaded guilty to a 2007 speeding offense, driving 15 to 20 miles per hour over the limit, according to court records in Jefferson County, Illinois. The records identified him as a five-foot, six-inch (1.67-meter) man weighing 190 pounds (86 kg), with brown eyes.



Beginning around the summer of 2015, Hodgkinson began often expressing enthusiastic support for Sanders' 2016 campaign.

...