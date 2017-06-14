UPS says employee shoots, injures 4 at San Francisco center

A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said.



UPS spokesman Steve Gaut told The Associated Press that an employee fired inside the facility before the drivers were sent out to do their normal daily deliveries.



Police confirmed the shooting at the facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, about 2 ½ miles from downtown San Francisco but didn't release further information.

...