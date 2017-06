ISIS fighters captured some territory around Tora Bora, the former stronghold of Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, officials said Wednesday.



There has been no comment from ISIS or the Taliban so far.



Only a few months after the Sep. 11, 2001 terror attacks, bin Laden escaped a U.S. assault in Tora Bora, and later managed to flee to Pakistan.



The United States estimates that there are about 600-800 ISIS fighters in Afghanistan, mostly in Nangarhar.

