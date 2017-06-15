Kids tossed from London tower to escape blaze

Desperately trying to avoid the flames, residents stuck in a burning London apartment tower threw one baby and other small children from high windows to people down on the sidewalk, witnesses said. The inferno lit up the night sky and spewed black smoke from the windows of the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, where more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze.



Samira Lamrani, a witness, said one woman dropped a baby from a window on the ninth or 10th floor to people on the sidewalk.



Joe Walsh, 58, said he saw someone throw two children out of a window from the fifth or sixth floor.

...