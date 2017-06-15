May inches toward deal as Brexit battle rages

British Prime Minister Theresa May edged closer to clinching a deal to stay in power with the support of Northern Irish kingmakers Wednesday but faced a battle over Brexit just days before divorce talks are due to begin.



A spokesman for May's Downing Street office refused to discuss the talks.



Even with a deal nearing to secure her government's survival, May is so weakened that her Brexit strategy has become the subject of public debate inside her own party, with two former prime ministers urging her to soften her approach.



Former Prime Minister David Cameron said May needed to listen to opposition parties, and that there would be pressure for a softer Brexit that would give greater priority to a close trading deal with the EU.

...