Top Republican wounded in U.S. shooting

A gunman wielding a rifle opened fire Wednesday on Republican U.S. lawmakers practicing near Washington for a charity baseball game, wounding senior Republican leader Steve Scalise and several others before being fatally shot by police.



Scalise, No. 3 in the House of Representatives Republican leadership, was shot in the hip.



Hodgkinson worked as a home inspector.



His social media presence indicated he was strongly opposed to Republicans, including President Donald Trump.



Trump announced the gunman's death and called Scalise, a 51-year-old Louisiana congressman, a good friend.



There were 20 House members and two senators present, and the shooting lasted about 10 minutes, said Representative Joe Barton of Texas, the Republican team's manager.



Two Capitol police officers at the scene to provide security for the lawmakers engaged the gunman with pistols, Brooks said.

...