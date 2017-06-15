Turkey FM in Doha as UN 'alarmed' by Gulf crisis

Turkey's foreign minister held talks with Qatar's emir Wednesday as the search for a diplomatic solution to the Gulf crisis intensified and the UN voiced fears over growing humanitarian concerns in the region.



Mevlut Cavusoglu called for dialogue to end the crisis, after meeting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha.



The reference to "all fronts" could refer to Turkey's military base in Qatar.



The diplomatic push continued elsewhere, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who has described the decision by Gulf states to cut political and economic ties with Qatar as "inhumane" -- expected to hold phone talks with US President Donald Trump in coming days.



Doha also announced that its navy was to take part in a joint naval exercise with US vessels, which arrived in Qatar on Wednesday.



The decision to isolate Qatar had led to fears that thousands of families in the Gulf would be split apart.

