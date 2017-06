U.S. Coast Guard Commander Todd Sokalzuk speaks during a news conference announcing the shipwreck discovery of a historic U.S. Coast Guard ship Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in San Francisco on the 100-year anniversary of its disappearance. USCGC McCulloch was sailing off the coast of Southern California when it heard the blare of a foghorn and smashed into a passenger steamship on June 13, 1917. (AP Photo/Linda Wang)