Reports say Mueller probe now examining possible obstruction

The special counsel appointed to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign is now examining whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice, it has been reported.



Comey testified in a Senate hearing last week that he believed he was fired "because of the Russia investigation".



Comey also testified he had told Trump he was not under investigation.



The letter said the investigation will also probe Comey's testimony that Loretta Lynch, as President Barack Obama's attorney general, had directed him to describe an FBI probe into Hillary Clinton's email practices as merely a "matter" and to avoid calling it an investigation.



Feinstein has said the Judiciary Committee should investigate, but had asked Grassley to keep the investigations separate.

...