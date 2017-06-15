Rodman gives North Korea a copy of Trump's 'The Art of the Deal'

Flamboyant basketball star Dennis Rodman handed over a copy of Donald Trump's "The Art of the Deal" to a North Korean minister on Thursday, along with a whole host of other off-the-wall goodies.



The eccentric ex-Chicago Bulls player is shown in video and photos presenting the North's Sports Minister Kim Il Guk with a copy of the book by Trump, who was Rodman's boss when he appeared on the "Celebrity Apprentice" reality TV show.



US officials have repeatedly said Rodman is travelling to North Korea as a private citizen, despite media speculation he is working as an unofficial emissary for Trump.



US officials have said Rodman, who routinely distances himself from political events in North Korea, had nothing to do with Warmbier's release.

...