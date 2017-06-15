Colombia's Marxist Farc leader says all weapons to be handed over by June 20

The leader of Colombia's Marxist FARC rebel group told Reuters on Thursday that all the group's weapons will be handed over to the United Nations by June 20 as planned, part of a peace deal signed with the government to end more than 52 years of war.



The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) need to give up the last 40 percent of their arms, as agreed last year with the government of President Juan Manuel Santos.



Londono was speaking after discussing the peace process together with Colombian foreign minister Maria Angela Holguin, in a rare joint public appearance outside Colombia by a member of the government and a FARC leader.

