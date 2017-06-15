Putin offers Comey political asylum in acerbic remarks

In a sarcastic outburst, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday scoffed at former FBI director James Comey's disclosure of his conversations with President Donald Trump, saying the move has made Comey eligible for political asylum in Russia.



Putin, speaking in a live call-in show that lasted four hours, likened Comey to NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who has been living in Russia since being granted asylum in 2013 .



The remarks reflected Putin's annoyance with the congressional and FBI investigations into links between Trump campaign officials and Russia, which have haunted the White House, shattering Moscow's hopes for improving ties with Washington.



The Russian president reaffirmed his denial of meddling in the U.S. election, saying that Russia has openly expressed its views and hasn't engaged in any covert activities.



On a conciliatory note, Putin added that Russia still hopes for normalization of ties with the U.S.



During the call-in show, Putin remained tight-lipped about his own plans.



Putin served two presidential terms in 2000-2008 before shifting into the prime minister's seat for four years because of term limits.

...