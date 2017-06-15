Putin, in pre-election year, pledges to halt spiralling poverty

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday promised to halt spiraling poverty and ensure people were properly paid and housed, in a marathon TV appearance ahead of a presidential election next year he is expected to contest.



Putin, who will turn 65 this year, has dominated Russia's political landscape for 17 years and remains popular with many Russians.



The average wage in April was 39,253 roubles ($681.47), according to the Federal Statistics Service, but Putin was confronted on Thursday by people who said they or people they knew earned as little as 3,600 roubles ($62.50) a month.



The annual event, which this year lasted for just under four hours covering almost 70 questions, are carefully stage-managed but Putin looked visibly taken aback when listening to some people talk about how little they earned or badly they lived.

...