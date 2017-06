FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, Ana Brnabic attends a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has picked Ana Brnabic as the country's next prime minister, Thursday June, 15, 2017. Brnabic will be the first openly gay prime minister in Serbia's history. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)