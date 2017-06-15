BEIRUT

World

Facebook seeks to become 'hostile place' for extremists

To go with AFP Story 'US IT-Takeover-Facebook-WhatsApp-Internet', FOCUS by David Watkins (FILES) This file picture taken on February 20, 2014 shows the Facebook and WhatsApp applications' icons displayed on a smartphone in Rome. Facebook's stunning USD 19 billion deal for messaging service WhatsApp places the social network in an arena where competition is fierce, particularly in Asia, where fast-growing chat rivals dominate their home markets. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS / FILES

Agence France Presse

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here