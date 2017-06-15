Facebook seeks to become 'hostile place' for extremists

Facebook Thursday said it is ramping up the use of artificial intelligence in a push to make the social network "a hostile place" for extremists to spread messages of hate.



In a joint blog post, the social network's global policy management director Monika Bickert and counterterrorism policy manager Brian Fishman said Facebook was committed to tackling the issue "head-on".



Facebook said it has also gotten better at detecting fake accounts created by "repeat offenders" previously booted from the social network for extremist content.



The effort extends to other Facebook applications, including WhatsApp and Instagram, according to Bickert and Fishman.

...