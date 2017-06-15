Syria campaigners name refugee as London fire victim

Syrian campaigners on Thursday named one of the victims of the devastating west London apartment block fire as Mohammed Alhajali, a 23-year-old refugee who lived on the 14th floor of the tower.



Alhajali came to Britain with his brother in 2014 and was a civil engineering student at West London University, the Syria Solidarity Campaign said.



A spokesman for the group told AFP that Alhajali's identity was confirmed to the family by police.



The group said Alhajali at one point was on the phone with a friend in Syria after unsuccessfully trying to get hold of his family in the country.

