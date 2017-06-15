White House without a plan to address debt ceiling

WASHINGTON The White House lacks a unified plan to increase the government's borrowing cap as a likely September deadline is drawing near, said Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget.



Mulvaney said he would like to see the debt ceiling raised in July.



Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has indicated he would like a "clean" bill to raise the debt ceiling, so it would not have to be tied to any spending changes, but Capitol Hill conservatives are resisting the idea.



The discussions involve whether the House should increase the debt limit enough to last through the 2018 election or the president's first term.



With action on the budget front otherwise stalled, the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved the first of 12 spending bills, an $89 billion measure that contains generous increases for veterans' programs and Pentagon construction projects.

...