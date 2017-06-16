Trump hits out over probe on possible obstruction of justice

U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday blasted what he called a "phony story" that he is being investigated for obstruction of justice by a special counsel probing alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with his campaign.



The Washington Post, citing unidentified officials, reported Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the Republican president for possible obstruction of justice.



The emergence of the obstruction of justice inquiry may make it harder for Trump to have Mueller removed. A Trump friend said Monday the president was considering dismissing Mueller though the White House later said he had no plans to do so.



Putin also echoed Trump's criticism of Comey, saying it was "very strange" for a former FBI chief to leak details of his conversations with the U.S. president to the media through a friend of his.



The obstruction of justice investigation into Trump began days after Comey was fired on May 9, according to people familiar with the matter, the Washington Post said.

...