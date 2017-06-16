President says Scalise ‘in some trouble’ as House gavels back into session

as House gavels back into session



Scalise and the others had been at the GOP team's baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia, when they were shot.



Scalise was fielding balls at second base when he was hit in the hip, and sustained grievous injuries as the bullet traveled through his abdomen and injured internal organs.



Earlier Thursday, Republican lawmakers met behind closed doors to share reflections and pray.



Some Republican lawmakers blamed the shooting on vitriolic political rhetoric, particularly rising from the left in the era of Trump.



Scalise, 51, the No. 3 House Republican leader, was first elected in 2008 .



The popular and gregarious lawmaker is known for his love of baseball and handed out commemorative bats when he secured the job of House whip several years ago.



The shooting occurred at a popular park and baseball complex across the Potomac River in Alexandria, where Republican lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice at about 7 a.m.



While top lawmakers, including Scalise, have security details, others do not and they regularly appear in public without protection.

...