U.S. Senate votes for Russia, Iran sanctions

The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia, and to force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions on the country.



The measure is intended to punish Russia for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and support for Syria's government in its civil war.



The legislation sets up a review process that would require Trump to get Congress' approval before taking any action to ease, suspend or lift any sanctions on Russia.



Putin dismissed the proposed sanctions, saying they reflected an internal political struggle in the U.S., and that Washington's policy of imposing sanctions on Moscow had always been to try to contain Russia.

