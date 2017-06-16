Australia introduces illegal gun amnesty after Islamist-inspired attacks

Australia said on Friday it would introduce a three-month national gun amnesty, the first in more than 20 years, in a bid to reduced the number of illegal firearms which have been used in recent Islamist-inspired attacks.



A 2016 report estimated there were 260,000 illegal firearms in Australia, some of which have been used by radicalized locals to commit attacks.



In Australia's most deadly incident inspired by ISIS, a gunman used an illegal firearm in a 2014 Sydney cafe siege in which three people, including the hostage taker, were killed.

...