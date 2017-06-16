Thai police ban commemoration at missing democracy plaque

Thai police warned democracy activists on Friday that they will be arrested if they gather to mark the upcoming anniversary of the revolution that ended absolute monarchy, a historical moment that has taken on renewed significance.



The bloodless revolution on June 24, 1932 was a turning point for modern Thailand, marking the moment the king's absolute powers were replaced with a constitutional monarchy.



In recent years small groups of democracy activists have gathered each anniversary to lay flowers on a small bronze plaque marking the spot where the king was informed his absolute powers were no more.



The 30-inch plaque had rested in the floor of Bangkok's Royal Plaza for decades.

...