Japan PM under fire over shady dealings claims

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was under mounting pressure Friday over allegations that he used his influence to help a friend in a business deal after two official reports appeared to back up the claims.



This week, the education ministry and Cabinet Office confirmed the existence of documents similar to ones that the opposition pointed to as evidence Abe used his power improperly to pressure bureaucrats into helping a friend.



The claims, originally reported by the Asahi newspaper last month, center on documents that suggested the education ministry was pressured to grant approval for a new veterinary school run by one of Abe's old university buddies.



On Friday, the Cabinet Office also said it had unearthed similar papers, but questioned whether they proved Abe intended to pressure education ministry bureaucrats.

