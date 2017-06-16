At least 65 people missing or feared dead in London fire

A man looks at a message wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, west London, Britain June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British PM May faces mounting criticism over London tower block blaze
Death toll from London tower block blaze rises to 17
UK to hold inquiry into London tower block fire as death toll rises to 17
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
British PM May faces mounting criticism over London tower block blaze
Death toll from London tower block blaze rises to 17
UK to hold inquiry into London tower block fire as death toll rises to 17
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE