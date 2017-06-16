Thai hospital bomber 'hated military': junta

A man who 'hated the military' has been arrested for carrying out last month's blast at an army-run hospital, the junta said Friday, the first time officials have suggested a motivation for the attack.



The blast occurred on the third anniversary of the junta's 22 May coup and struck a VIP waiting room inside a military-owned hospital in Bangkok, wounding 21 people.



Deputy junta leader Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters on Friday that an unnamed 62-year-old man had been detained for carrying out the blast.



Over the past 10 years Thais have witnessed repeated rounds of deadly protests, a string of short-lived governments and two military coups that deposed elected leaders.

...