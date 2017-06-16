Macron camp talks up electoral reform plan as scale of likely landslide grows

New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.



Two opinion polls ahead of Sunday's second round of parliamentary elections said the centrist president and his one year-old Republic on the Move (LREM) party would win 80 percent or more of the seats in the lower house of parliament.



Thanks to this system, and to electoral pacts aimed at keeping National Front candidates out of parliament, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who won the support of a third of voters in the presidential election, looks set to get nothing like that representation in the legislature.

