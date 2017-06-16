British PM May faces mounting criticism over London tower block blaze

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced mounting criticism on Friday for not meeting the survivors of a deadly London tower block blaze, ratcheting up the pressure as she tries to strike a deal to stay in power after a botched election gamble.



May promised to hold a public inquiry into a fire that killed at least 17 people when it engulfed a 24-storey social housing block in West London, expressing her sorrow in a televised statement after meeting with the emergency services.



Local government minister Sajid Javid, responsible for housing policy, defended May for not meeting with those affected by the disaster:

...