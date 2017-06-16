Small explosive device wounds one in Thai capital

A small "ping pong" bomb hidden in a plastic bag exploded in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, on Friday wounding one person, police said, after a spate of small bombs in the capital raised speculation about opposition to military rule.



The blast came a day after authorities said they had arrested a suspect in connection with an explosion last month at a military-run hospital in Bangkok that wounded more than 20 people.



Earlier on Friday, the military government suggested opposition to its rule was the reason for the bomb attack at the military-owned hospital last month, on the third anniversary of the 2014 coup.



Prawit said the suspect had carried out bomb attacks in Bangkok three or four times since 2007 .

...