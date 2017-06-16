British police fire stun gun at knifeman outside parliament

Police detain a man outside the House of Commons, London, Friday June 16, 2017. Scotland Yard said the man - aged in his 30s - was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife. there were no injuries. (Harriet Line/PA via AP)
