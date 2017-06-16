Islamist militants rapidly increasing in Sweden: security chief

The number of Islamist militants in Sweden has soared to thousands in recent years but only a few pose a security threat to society, the head of the country's security services said on Friday.



Sweden is still in shock after five people were killed and 15 injured when a hijacked truck ploughed into a crowd on a busy shopping street and crashed into a Stockholm department store on April 7 .



Anders Thornberg, the head of the Swedish Security Service (Sapo), said only a handful of militants had the desire and capacity to carry out attacks.

...