3 teen police volunteers steal LAPD cars, stun guns

Three teenagers in a program for those who may want to become officers stole three Los Angeles Police Department vehicles and went on patrol around the city before leading authorities on wild pursuits that ended with crashes, Chief Charlie Beck said.



Police are investigating whether the teens impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.



An officer who was patrolling in South Los Angeles on Wednesday saw two of the stolen police vehicles driving together and tried to pull them over. The teens behind the wheel refused to stop and led police on pursuits that ended with two separate crashes.



The third car was recovered later when one of the teens revealed its location to officers, Beck said.

...