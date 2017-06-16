Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms

Germany threatened on Friday to retaliate against the United States if new sanctions on Russia being proposed by the U.S. Senate end up penalising German firms.



The Senate bill, approved on Thursday by a margin of 98-2, includes new sanctions against Russia and Iran.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman described the Senate bill, which must be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by President Donald Trump before it becomes law, as "a peculiar move".



He said it was "strange" that sanctions intended to punish Russia for alleged interference in the U.S. elections could also trigger penalties against European companies.



The dialogue has broken down under Trump, who considered easing sanctions against Russia when he first came into office, according to U.S. officials.



Some EU diplomats fear the threat of new measures out of Washington may harden Germany's defence of Nord Stream and complicate already difficult talks among EU nations over whether to seek joint talks with Russia over the pipeline.

...