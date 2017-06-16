Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter

Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz found that Michelle Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy III, who intentionally filled his truck with carbon monoxide in a store parking lot in July 2014 .



The judge noted that the 18-year-old Roy climbed out of the truck as it was filling with toxic gas and told Carter he was scared.



The judge ruled that Carter, now 20, can remain free on bail but ordered her not to make any contact with Roy's family.



He said Carter initially tried to talk Roy out of it and urged him to get professional help, but eventually went along with his plan.



The judge disagreed, saying he did not take into account in his verdict Roy's previous attempts at suicide.



Prosecutors focused on a series of text messages Carter sent Roy in the days before he killed himself.

...