Anger boils over as London fire toll hits 30

Angry residents stormed local authority headquarters on Friday demanding justice as the death toll from the London tower block fire reached 30, with dozens more unaccounted for.



Cundy said one of the victims was a person who died in hospital. Twenty-four injured survivors are still being treated, 12 of them in critical care.



Prime Minister Theresa May has come under criticism for not meeting residents when she visited the site Thursday to talk with emergency workers.



She met with injured survivors in hospital on Friday.



The fire forced residents to flee through black smoke down the single stairwell, jump out of windows or even drop their children from the building.



The focus is on the cladding fitted to external walls of the 1974 tower as part of an £8.7 million ($11 million, 9.9 million euros) refit completed last year.

...