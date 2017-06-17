Anger erupts in London fire neighborhood

Engineering experts have speculated that outside insulation panels installed on the 24-story Grenfell Tower may have helped the fire spread rapidly from one floor to the next.



London police said Friday that 30 people are known to have died in the blaze that started just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, surprising many people as they slept.



The speed with which the fire spread shocked experts and its heavy black smoke forced many in the tower's 120 apartments to stay inside and wait for help.



The group last year completed a 10 million pound ($13 million) renovation that included new outside insulating panels, double-paned windows and a communal heating system.



Aluminum composite panels have been used to cover the outside of buildings for more than 40 years.

...