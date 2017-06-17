Europe’s dilemma: How to deal with returning militants

Europe is struggling to respond to the challenge posed by the thousands of militants who traveled to the battlefields of Syria or Iraq and have now begun to return home. Of the around 27,000 foreign fighters believed to have traveled to Syria and Iraq to take up arms alongside extremist groups such as Daesh (ISIS), around 5,000-6,000 are estimated to be European.



But with some slipping in and out of Europe unnoticed, the exact figure is unknown.



The EU's anti-terrorism coordinator, Gilles de Kerchove, believes that between 2,000 and 2,500 European nationals or residents are still in the Middle East but are likely to return as anti-Daesh fighters close in on the militants' last strongholds such as Raqqa in Syria.



According to a count by AFP's European bureaus, based on official estimates, around 1,500 militants have already returned to their home countries or countries of residence.



Different countries have each come up with specific charges to correspond to the problem of returning militants, such as "membership of a terrorist organization".

...