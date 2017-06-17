Venezuela sees brutal lynching epidemic



Swearing in fury, the crowd strips the man naked and stomps on his head as he sprawls on the ground.



The crowd yells in satisfaction – but not at the man's arrest.



The body says some 60 people were recorded as killed in lynchings in the first five months of this year alone.



Caracas resident Damaso Velasquez recalls taking part himself in a separate lynching.



President Nicolas Maduro suggested that a man who was set on fire during a demonstration in May was targeted for being a government supporter. Witnesses said the crowd accused him of thieving.



A man was sentenced to six years in jail in March for taking part in that killing.



For some Venezuelans, the lynchings inspire as much terror as the criminals they are meant to punish.

...