Mali urges UN to authorize force to fight terrorism in Sahel

Mali's foreign minister urged the U.N. Security Council on Friday to authorize the immediate deployment of a five-nation force to fight the growing "terrorist" threat in Africa's vast Sahel region -- a move the United States opposes.



Diop urged the council to authorize the G5 force "without delay" to protect people in the five countries "from the danger of terrorism, and thus protect the rest of the world from a real threat to regional and international peace".



He said "peace in Mali and stability in the Sahel" should be viewed broadly as resting on four pillars -- Mali's determination to implement peace and reconciliation agreements, a strengthened U.N. peacekeeping force in Mali, support from a separate French force combating terrorism in Mali, and deployment of the G5 force to take over the regional terrorist fight.

