Trump publicly acknowledges Russia probe includes him

President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Friday that he is under federal investigation as part of the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling.



The White House has used a memo he wrote to justify Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, but that Trump action may now be part of the probe.



The president has denied that he has any nefarious ties to Russia and has also disputed that he's attempted to block the investigation into his campaign's possible role in Russia's election-related hacking. It was unclear whether his tweet about being under investigation was based on direct knowledge or new media reports that suggest Mueller is examining whether the president obstructed justice by firing Comey.



Trump has told associates he has the legal authority to fire Mueller.



Several White House officials and Trump associates insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the president's views of the unfolding investigation.



Rosenstein has been overseeing the Russia probe since shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.



Trump's tweets came after the top lawyer for his transition team warned the organization's officials to preserve all records and other materials related to the Russia probe.

