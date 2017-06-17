India police fire tear gas to curb Darjeeling protests

Baton-wielding police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters in eastern India's hill resort of Darjeeling Saturday, as unrest over a long-simmering separatist movement rattles the town at the height of tourist season.



Puffs of white smoke rose above Darjeeling's streets Saturday as dozens of riot police clashed with angry crowds shouting slogans demanding the creation of a new Indian state, prompting authorities to deploy the army.



The GJM wants a new, separate state of "Gorkhaland" carved out of eastern West Bengal state, of which Darjeeling is a part.

...