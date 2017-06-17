Philippine troops pound Islamists as death toll passes 300

Philippine troops pounded Islamist militants holding parts of southern Marawi city with air strikes and artillery Saturday as more soldiers were deployed and the death toll rose to more than 300 after nearly a month of fighting.



On Saturday, 400 fresh troops were airlifted to Marawi from the central Philippines, ANC television said quoting military officials.



The military has said eight foreign fighters from Chechnya, Yemen, Malaysia and Indonesia were among the militants killed in the Marawi fighting.



The overall death toll rose to 329 with 310 -- 225 militants, 59 soldiers and 26 civilians -- killed in the conflict, according to government figures.

