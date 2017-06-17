UK royals honor London fire victims as anger mounts

A solemn Queen Elizabeth II marked a minute of silence Saturday for victims of the London high-rise inferno that killed at least 30 people as exhausted firefighters continued their grim search for more bodies.



Around 70 people are missing, according to Britain's Press Association, and identification of the victims is proving very difficult. British health authorities say that 19 patients are still being treated at four London hospitals.



British officials have ordered a review of other buildings that have had similar renovations.



More than 3 million pounds ($3.8 million) have been raised for the victims, and the British government has announced a 5 million-pound ($6.3 million) emergency fund.

...