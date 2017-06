A ribbon calling to lift martial law in the southern province of Mindanao is displayed during a protest by Filipino college students in Manila on June 16, 2017. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on May 23 imposed martial law in the Mindanao region, home to 20 million people, following deadly clashes in a mostly Muslim-populated city involving militants whom he said were trying to establish a caliphate for the Islamic State group. / AFP / afp / Joseph Agcaoili