Brazil's Temer led graft scheme, billionaire tells Epoca magazine

Brazilian President Michel Temer led a corruption scheme in which lawmakers squeezed high-profile executives for bribes, billionaire Joesley Batista told magazine Epoca in an interview published on Saturday.



In his first interview since striking a leniency agreement with Brazilian prosecutors, Batista told Epoca that Temer asked for money several times since 2010 . Batista told the magazine that Temer led a group of senior politicians regularly demanding kickbacks in exchange for political favors.



The comments took Batista's accusations against Temer a bit further since the billionaire entrepreneur told prosecutors that Temer worked to obstruct an ongoing corruption investigation as president.

...