Huge Portugal forest fires kill 43, injure scores

At least 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road, officials said early Sunday.



Interior Ministry official Jorge Gomes said the deaths occurred in the Pedrogao Grande area, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Lisbon, where some 600 firefighters are trying to put out the fires since Saturday.



Costa said that while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, authorities believe that the high temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent days may have played a part.

...