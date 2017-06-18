US destroyer almost foundered after collision, bodies found

The bodies of a number of sailors who were missing after the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a container vessel were found in flooded compartments of the damaged ship, the U.S. Seventh Fleet said on Sunday.



Three people were medically evacuated to the U.S. Naval Hospital in Yokosuka after the collision, including the ship's commanding officer, Commander Bryce Benson, who was reported to be in stable condition, the Navy said.



Benson took command of the Fitzgerald on May 13 .



The Fitzgerald suffered damage on her starboard side above and below the waterline, causing "significant damage", the U.S. Navy said on Saturday.

