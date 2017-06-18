Activists hold more peaceful second rally over US shooting verdict

Minnesota activists held a second rally against police violence Saturday following 18 arrests during a night of protests after a policeman was acquitted over the shooting of a black motorist.



Angry protesters had blocked a major highway in the state capital of St. Paul early Saturday after Friday's acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez, 29, of all charges he faced in the shooting death of 32-year-old Philando Castile during a traffic stop.



An estimated 1,500 people marched through the city, then poured onto interstate highway I-94, shutting it down.



When some marchers ignored repeated police orders to disperse, state and local officers arrested 18 of them shortly after midnight, a state police spokesman said.

...