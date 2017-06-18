Three killed in blast at upscale Bogota mall

Three people including a young Frenchwoman were killed and nine wounded Saturday when an explosion rocked an upscale mall in Bogota, as Colombia's only active guerrilla group condemned the blast.



One Frenchwoman, 23, died in the attack, according to the city's mayor.



The Frenchwoman who died had spent six months working in a school in a poor neighborhood, Penalosa said.



President Santos said the mall would open normally on Sunday.



The ELN, with 1,500 fighters, is the last guerrilla group still active in the country, but was quick to condemn the attack.



The blast was the second major attack this year in the Colombian capital.



In February the ELN claimed responsibility for a bombing at a bullring in Bogota, which killed a police officer and wounded more than 20 people.

...