UK government scrambles to limit fallout from London fire

The British government Sunday scrambled to contain political fallout from the London high-rise inferno that has claimed at least 58 lives.



Treasury chief Philip Hammond said Sunday he believes the flammable cladding used on the building's exterior is banned in Britain.



Prime Minister Theresa May said more help will be sent to the scene to help survivors cope and find alternative housing now that the 24-story Grenfell Tower has been destroyed.



Counselors are already working with 52 families.



Police say at least 58 people are either confirmed or presumed dead, with the figure likely to rise in coming days.

