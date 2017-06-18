Portugal declares three days of mourning over deadly forest blaze

Raging forest fires in Portugal have killed at least 62 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, the government said Sunday, in one of the worst such disasters in recent history.



The fire broke out on Saturday in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal, before spreading fast across several fronts.



On Sunday afternoon, nearly 900 firefighters and 300 vehicles were still battling the blaze as scenes of devastation could be seen around the town.



About 60 forest fires broke out across the country during the night, with around 1,700 firefighters battling to put them out.



A number of villages were affected by the main fire and homes were evacuated.



Portugal was hit by a series of fires last year which devastated more than 100,000 hectares (1,000 square kilometers) of the mainland.

...